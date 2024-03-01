Blind dog came to shelter as a stray — and needs new home. Meet the ‘sweet’ Pomeranian

The 11-pound fluff ball was a stray.

It was winter in Oregon — not a good time of year for a dog to be without a home.

On Feb. 17, a 12-year-old Pomeranian with big eyes and a pink nose was taken into Greenhill Humane Society, an animal shelter in Eugene. The dog’s name is Crouton, the humane society said in a Feb. 29 Facebook post.

The veterinarian team at the animal shelter immediately initiated exams, and according to the team, this senior dog has a host of quirks.

He is blind and has arthritis in his joints. His kneecaps sometimes pop out of place. He also has allergies that are causing him to lose some of his fur.

Nevertheless, Crouton is a delight, according to the humane society’s post on Facebook.

As a breed, Pomeranians “are often described as fearless, lively, and full of spunk,” according to Dog Time. And according to the humane society, Crouton is no different.

“He may have a lot going on, but is still a happy, friendly pup who is very playful with toys!” the organization said. “Despite his age, Crouton is still active.”

Crouton also seems to compensate well for his lack of vision.

“Although blind, he does a good job at learning the layout of a room and utilizing his ears,” the group said.

This quirky, friendly, elder pup is up for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society. The staff are certain Crouton’s personality will sweep future owners off their feet.

“His sweet demeanor and love in return will leave his new family feeling overjoyed with happiness,” the humane society said. “Everyone who meets him can’t help but fall in love!”

