Blewett quits Australia job to take provincial coaching role

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Former test batsman Greg Blewett has quit as Australia's fielding coach to take up a role in his native South Australia.

Blewett, who had been the national fielding coach since late 2014, is returning to Adelaide to be South Australia's under-19 coach. South Australian cricket officials made the announcement Thursday.

The 45-year-old Blewett will also be an assistant coach with the state's Redbacks limited-overs squad and with the Adelaide Strikers, the Twenty20 franchise.

Blewett was a right-handed batsman and handy backup bowler who played 46 tests for Australia, scoring 2,552 runs with four centuries and a top score of 214. He also took 14 test wickets