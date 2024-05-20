Blevins Middle School students stage walkout over PSD plans to potentially close school

Blevins Middle School students walked out of class Monday afternoon and were joined by parents and others, waving signs and chanting “save our schools” to protest Poudre School District’s plans to close their school and as many as four others.

Students walked out at 1:30 p.m., grabbed signs they had made over the weekend that parents had brought to hand out, and stood along Taft Hill Road, waving the signs at passing traffic. Several passing vehicles, including a PSD school bus and Poudre Fire Authority engine, honked horns and waved out open windows to show their support.

“We’re out here because we want to be able to have other generations be able to get the same learning experience we have here,” seventh grader Frida Sol said.

Students cheer and chant at a walkout Monday at Blevins Middle School as drivers honk while passing the school.

Fellow seventh graders Lulu Richmond and Christopher Lujan, standing beside her waving their signs, talked about how great Blevins was and the importance of having a middle school in walking distance to all of their homes.

More: Scenarios closing 5 PSD schools become final recommendations as board moves forward

“It’s really close,” Richmond said. “A lot of kids live in my neighborhood and go to school here, and it would be really inconvenient if they had to go somewhere else.”

School resource officers with Fort Collins Police Services and PSD security staff made sure the students remained safe, keeping them on the sidewalk and standing, as needed, in the bicycle lane between the sidewalk and traffic lanes. The parents stood farther back, letting the students lead the protest. As planned, students returned to their classes at 2 p.m., 30 minutes after walking out.

Blevins, which has 419 students this year — down 10 from 2022-23 — according to the Colorado Department of Education’s annual enrollment count, has the lowest enrollment of the six PSD non-charter middle schools in Fort Collins. Yet a study by Flo Analytics, using 2022-23 data, revealed that Blevins had more potential students living in its attendance area than three others with higher enrollment, including Webber, which drew 118 students from the Blevins attendance area.

That combination has left Blevins with one of the lowest building-utilization rates in PSD at 47%, landing the school on the list of closures in all four revised scenarios that were presented to the Board of Education last week as the district looks to “right-size” its schools, as Superintendent Brian Kingsley said, to deal with declining enrollment and the associated loss of per-pupil funding.

“What’s more important than a neighborhood school, where parents go to school together, and they have potlucks together and they live in community,” parent Mariah DeGear asked as she waited outside the school with signs to distribute to her eighth-grade student and others. “I really care about it. That’s a priority as to why we live here, to do that with our neighbors.

“We need to keep Fort Collins family oriented.”

Eric Bowman, president of the school’s parent-teacher organization, questioned how the district would fit Blevins’ students into the two other middle schools — each about 3 miles away — that would absorb them under the four scenarios that the school board is considering. Kingsley and the Board of Education have said elementary schools should have 400 or more students, and secondary schools should have 700 or more — figures the district’s chief financial officer, Dave Montoya, said are the most efficient financially.

“The buildings are going to be overcrowded,” he said. “You’re going to create schools of 750, 800 kids up at Lincoln, and you’re going to create an almost 1,000-kid school down at Webber. Kids get lost in that environment. My wife’s an educator in a neighboring district and remarks about the reality that that becomes much more classroom management. There’s a loss of instruction time, kids feel less safe, less welcome in their schools, there’s less opportunities for them to engage and be part of the school community.

“So, I really think there’s something to be said for small schools, and maybe that’s a value we have as a community.”

It was also important, Bowman said, for the Blevins community to speak up the way elementary schools facing possible closure under the various scenarios have. More than 450 people protested outside a Board of Education meeting last week to show their support for schools that were targeted for possible closure, and a similar crowd was expected again Monday night for a special meeting on the topic that the school board hastily called late Friday afternoon.

