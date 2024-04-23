'I have been blessed.' RIT President David Munson to retire in 2025

David Munson, who has led the Rochester Institute of Technology as president for eight years, will step down in 2025.

The university announced Munson's plans to retire Tuesday. His last day in office will be June 30, 2025.

“Over the next year, I intend to remain highly focused on the job at hand," Munson said in a statement shared on the university's website. "… As we have pursued this mission together, I have been blessed with your ideas, passion, hard work, and friendship. I’m also thankful for the support of my wife, Nancy, for taking a leap of faith and assuming an integral role on this journey.”

Munson joined RIT in 2017 after serving as the dean of engineering for the University of Michigan. With Munson as president, RIT grew its enrollment and international campuses, launched a performing arts program, undertook student life projects and completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign, the university said.

“On behalf of the RIT Board of Trustees, I extend our deepest gratitude to President Munson for his leadership and unwavering dedication to our faculty and students," RIT Board of Trustees Chairman Jeffrey Harris said in the statement. "His strategic vision creates a legacy that will define our university for years to come.”

