Bless Cher And Her Instantly Iconic Clapback About DACA Repeal

In this human cesspool that we all call the internet, there’s only one place left that remains sacred: Cher’s Twitter.

The “Believe” singer went on a tweeting spree on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects nearly one million undocumented immigrants who grew up in the U.S from deportation. The Obama-era legislation will end in six months unless Congress steps in with a deal.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them️I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Cher joins a long list of celebs — including Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo, Demi Lovato and America Ferrera — who’ve spoken out about Trump’s latest attack on the rights of minority groups.

Granted, this is pretty standard fare for Cher, plus or minus a few emojis, but apparently her declaration to open the doors of her undoubtedly chic Los Angeles home rubbed someone the wrong way.

“Sure you will,” a follower tweeted back. “I’ll believe it when I see it!”

That’s when our greatest national treasure clapped back with a response so inspired we might just etch it on our tombstone.

“Then keep your eyes open bitch,” Cher fired back.

After responding “I Sure will,” the same follower changed her privacy settings and deleted her tweets, but not before the rest of the social media jumped in on the fun.

this is why i stay on twitter pic.twitter.com/Q3Ul2iupeq — Mathew Rodriguez (@mathewrodriguez) September 5, 2017

RT if you're okay with using tax dollars to mosaic the walls of Trump's cell with Cher's tweets. — Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) March 21, 2017

RIP Brenda Webb pic.twitter.com/AmFD1HO7jo — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 5, 2017

what must it feel like to get bodied by Cher pic.twitter.com/DKuRIGW5RS — Emily Hughes (@emilyhughes) September 5, 2017

We’ll see if Cher follows through on her promise, but just to recap, what have we learned today?

