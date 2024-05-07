Blaze destroys Garrett County cabin

May 7—BITTINGER — A fire destroyed a cabin late Monday afternoon on Resh Hill Road near Bittinger, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Firefighters from Bittinger and surrounding departments found the single-story structure had "fallen into the foundation" upon arrival shortly after a passerby called Garrett County 911 at 5:34 p.m., the fire marshal's office said.

The property, owned by Tamara Beitzel-Rowe, suffered $25,000 in damage, investigators said. The fire reportedly began on the right side of the structure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the fire marshal's office at 301-729-5544