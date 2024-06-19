One firefighter transported as crews battle heat, large blaze at Concord home

Crews responded to a 9,700-square-foot Concord home on Tuesday after a fire broke out.

Officials say they received a 911 call shortly after the systems came back on of flames spouting from a residence on Bartkus Farm Road around 4:41 p.m. Arriving companies found heavy fire throughout the house and shooting through the roof.

Mutual aid from 12 separate towns assisted with the scene as the fire struck 4 alarms.

There were no reports of any injuries to civilians.

The hot and humid weather made battling the flames especially hazardous. One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for heat exhaustion but is expected to be okay. Crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The home sustained significant damage and the structure is reportedly compromised.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Authorities estimate about 55 firefighters responded to the fire.

No further information was immediately available.

