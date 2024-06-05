'Blatant antisemitic' error in East Brunswick yearbook under investigation

EAST BRUNSWICK – Calling it a "blatant antisemitic" act, Mayor Brad Cohen has demanded answers why the High School yearbook removed the names of some Jewish student club members and ran a photo of Muslims instead.

The 2024 version of "The Emerald" published a photo of Muslim students in place of members of the Jewish Student Union with all the Jewish students’ names removed.

"Hate has no place in East Brunswick and antisemitism will not be tolerated," Cohen said in a Facebook post.

According to Superintendent of Schools Victor Valeski, the district is investigating how this occurred on page 236 of the yearbook, one of several pages that include school club photos and members’ names.

The yearbook, which was printed by Varisty Yearbooks in Edwardsville, Kansas, was handed out to seniors midday Tuesday during their Decision Day celebration. Other high school students were expected to receive their yearbooks on Wednesday.

"We are aware of an error in the yearbook," Valeski said in an email. "We are working with the publisher to correct the yearbook. We are also investigating how the error occurred and will address that as appropriate at the conclusion of this investigation. We deeply apologize for this error and the disappointment it has caused. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work expeditiously to rectify this situation."

According to Cohen, the district must determine how the incident occurred and who was responsible. Yearbook Club members met weekly from September to April and worked independently, completing assignments at home, according to a page in the yearbook.

Cohen said he has many other queries, including if the act constitutes a hate crime.

"Who signed off on this page? Did this act occur at the publisher end," he said. "How will perpetrators be held accountable? I will await the results of the investigation by the school administration and implore them to do this with haste. I have been assured that they will provide their findings to the public when the investigation has been completed."

Cohen added he was also assured that new yearbooks will be ordered and distributed with the correct pictures and names.

The 2024 East Brunswick High School yearbook removed the names of members of a Jewish student group and ran a photo of Muslim students instead.

The Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey issued a news release, calling the incident one of "seemingly deliberate and malicious alterations of photos and names of Jewish students."

"We are seeking clarification from the school and Board of Education on how such an incident occurred, as well as the actions planned to address this unacceptable situation and to hold the people who are responsible accountable," the release stated. "We have contacted selected township and school authorities and will continue to do so as appropriate. While we do not yet have all the facts, we are deeply concerned about the situation and will be following the investigation closely."

