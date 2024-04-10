Blasting Bill Could Impact Quarry Project | April 9, 2024 | News 19 at 6 p.m.
News 19 at 6 p.m.
News 19 at 6 p.m.
Hidden bargains include $250 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
While the car is only rumored so far, spy photos seem to confirm that a Hyundai Ioniq 6 N is on its way. Here's what they show.
Wells Fargo sees the S&P 500 rising another 6% this year to 5,535 as investors embrace higher valuations for the benchmark average.
Beauty spending is up among teens, with brands like Ulta, e.l.f., and Sephora getting a boost.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
What does Los Angeles need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
'Hands down the softest things I've put on my body,' raves one shopper — no arguments here.
Here are the latest updates on the postseason landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Tuesday's slate of games.
The RS4 and RS4 Pro gimbals aren't groundbreaking but come with numerous small improvements over the previous RS3 models.
The USWNT face off against Canada in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup final tonight.
Investors regrouped for a packed week with a fresh inflation data test for rate-cut views and the start of first quarter earnings season.
Watch livestream video of the solar eclipse.
The United States Department of Commerce Monday proposed investing as much as $6.6 billion to fund a third Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) fab in Arizona. The funding would arrive by way of the CHIPS and Science Act, in a bid to foster more domestic semiconductor production. The move represents a broader push to bring more manufacturing to the U.S., but unspoken in the fanfare around today’s announcement is the potential escalation of tensions with China.
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to miss six to eight weeks due to a hip flexor strain. He suffered the injury while running the bases against the Royals.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
The little welder that could...save you big bucks.
Sweat was the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year in 2023.
It's also a cookie rack, taco holder, veggie strainer and so much more.
The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. Here's what's happening.