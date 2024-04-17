Blanket rezoning for Calgary: necessary tool or sledgehammer?

The blanket rezoning bylaw would allow for different housing types, such as six-plexes and townhomes, to be built in Calgary neighbourhoods that currently only allow single-family homes. (Ed Middleton/CBC - image credit)

A public hearing on a proposed bylaw that could change the urban landscape of Calgary starts on Monday when citizens head to council chambers to voice their opinions about a possible citywide zoning change.

The rezoning proposal is a key part of the city's housing strategy, something the city says is an important measure to address housing supply and affordability.

If passed, the bylaw would allow for different housing types, such as six-plexes and townhomes, to be built in neighbourhoods that currently only allow single-family homes.

It's been a hotly debated topic that included an attempt at a plebiscite, separate community meetings with city councillors, a highly-criticized citizen engagement plan and a letter opposing the proposal signed by more than 40 Calgary community association presidents.

In an interview on CBC Calgary's This is Calgary podcast, host Anis Heydari spoke with one of those who signed the letter about why he thinks rezoning is not the right path.

"I think blanket zoning is really a blunt sledgehammer," Welner said.

"We 100 per cent support density development, but it's got to be done properly. It can't just be 'open up the doors to a developer who wants to build on anywhere they want, under any circumstances.'"

According to the City of Calgary, rezoning happens when a property owner wants to develop something other than what's currently allowed under existing zoning.

"Council makes the final decision on whether to approve or refuse a rezoning application after a public hearing," the city said on its website.

If the rezoning is approved by council, the applicant can submit a development permit application. Depending on the location of the property, development and building permits might still be required — and building permits are always required for new homes.

Speaking on This is Calgary, Josh White, Calgary's director of city and regional planning, said the citywide rezoning proposal is a necessary step toward solving the ongoing housing problems the city faces.

As it stands, White said, around two-thirds of the city's land base is only zoned for single-detached homes and no change can happen. If you want to replace a single-detached home, you'd only be able to do build another house of the same type.

"We've seen rapid rise in rent and price across the city," White said.

"What that [rezoning] does is allow more diversity of housing, so, different varieties of housing to boost our housing supply and provide housing that's more within the reach of more Calgarians."

The proposed citywide rezoning is one of a number of strategies that the city is pursuing.

While the proposal may be a solution for one problem, Welner worries that in solving this issue, others will come up.

"Calgary is a great city to live in, it's truly a great place. Are there issues, are there problems, absolutely," he said.

"But blanket zoning is going to open up an amazing wealth transfer to developers who have the wherewithal to come in, buy up the house that's probably a little bit run down that's next to you and put up anything."

The citywide rezoning public hearing starts Monday with a decision on the bylaw to come the following weeks.