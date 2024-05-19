Blanchard motorcyclist killed after allegedly driving drunk

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he crashed off the highway while allegedly driving drunk in Blanchard late Saturday night, per OHP.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Colby Hubers from Blanchard had been riding a 2014 Victory motorcycle just before midnight on Highway 76 just south of Highway 62 when the crash occurred.

Officials said Hubers was speeding when he left the roadway and struck a mailbox sign before he hit a highway sign.

Hubers died after being thrown from his motorcycle over 21 feet according to OHP.

Officials reported that the cause was due to driving under the influence and excessive speed.

