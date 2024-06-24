‘Blakk was a jack of all trades’: Family of St. Martinville crash victim heartbroken

(KLFY)– 35-year-old Brenton Robertson died after losing control of his vehicle on Highway 86. News 10 spoke to Robertson’s family who said they are still trying to come to terms with what happened.

“I went on Facebook, and I shared the post about a black Durango with a red stripe in Loreauville,” Brittney Tullier, niece, said. “I lived on black line for some years so I know a lot of people, and I shared it not knowing that I would receive a call from my daughter’s dad telling me that it was my uncle that was the one that died in the accident.”

St. Martinville man killed in Iberia Parish crash

Louisiana State Police said Robertson was heading westbound on Highway 86 Thursday night, when he veered off the road and struck a tree; he died at the scene. Robertson’s niece, Brittney Tullier, said while this crash has brought a lot of pain to her, she said she was happy to speak to him before it was too late.

“I didn’t speak to my uncle in three years,” Tullier said. “His birthday was June 3. I was able to FaceTime him on June 5, and we spoke for about 30 minutes on FaceTime, and I’m so happy that I was able to do so because that helped me with feeling the pain I’m feeling now.”

Robertson’s wife, Angie Robertson, did not want to speak on camera, but she did write a letter on his behalf.

“Blakk was a loving husband,” she wrote. “He was a father, a grandson, a pop, a nephew, an uncle, a son. Blakk was a jack of all trades, and he mastered them all. He was the go-to for everything. I mean everything. The last 17 years of his life I spent with him, it was never a dull moment.”

Tullier described Robertson as the life of the party, a helping hand and a person who would mend a broken relationship. She said while she still has many questions, she hopes to give her uncle a proper send off.

“I’m just a niece, and my children are just nieces and nephews, so imagine his wife, his daughter, his son,” she said. “I don’t know why. None of us know why. We’re all human. No one’s perfect, but at the end of the day, we have to come together to put him to rest. He needs a proper burial.”

Tullier encourages drivers to always pay attention to the road so they could avoid such tragedies like these. A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

