Blakely online student graduates as salutatorian out of class of more than 500 across Georgia

BLAKELY – During most high school graduation ceremonies this year, speakers referenced how the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted on-campus life. For Early County's Skylar Harris, the switch to online study became permanent as she finished up her academic career through Georgia Connections Academy.

That choice has paid off as the 18-year-old Blakely resident had offers upon graduation of more than $2 million in scholarships, from New York University to the University of Southern California to Baylor University in Texas ... to name just a few.

The recent graduate, who was salutatorian for her the Class of 2024, has decided on Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., where she has received a full scholarship.

Like many other students, Harris started out with remote learning due to the pandemic. After enrolling at Georgia Connections during the pandemic, Harris decided to complete her education at the tuition-free online public school for grades K-12.

“At first it was due to COVID and just trying to stay away from the virus,” she said. “Ultimately, it came down to opportunities. I met people from all over Georgia. I got involved in leadership.

“It’s definitely a better opportunity, and I got so many chances just to have different academic opportunities.”

Those opportunities didn’t just include academics but a world of extracurriculars that Harris was happily surprised to find in the online environment.

During her junior and senior years, Harris served as Student Council publicity director and vice president of her National English Honor Society. During her senior year, she served as secretary of the Book Club, assistant editor in chief of the school’s Writer’s Block Literary Magazine and as Beta Club Secretary.

She helped establish the school’s Black Student Union and served as vice president and was part of the Pearson Student Advisory Council.

Even though her school work was all done online, “We have a million things to do” for extracurricular activities, she said. “I would not have had that if I had gone to Early County.

“I’m involved in so many clubs. There’s just a lot I was able to do here. I think you definitely have to take opportunities, just really involve yourself.”

As salutatorian, Harris was able to address more than 500 classmates during an in-person ceremony held on May 30.

For students who feel up to the challenge, Harris encourages them to seek out different educational opportunities.

“Don’t feel like you have to go somewhere you don’t want to go,” she said. “There are options out there. If you’re not getting the things you want to receive, don’t be afraid to branch out.”

The recent graduate was a natural for online learning, her mother, LaTosha Harris, said. As a student, she completed her online assignments early and was often a week or so ahead of the others in her classes.

Instruction through the school is individualized, and students can learn at their own pace, LaTosha Harris said. She and husband Scottie Harris' younger son, Scottie Harris II, also is attending high school at the online school.

Anyone with a computer and an internet connection can attend the school, the mother said, and for those who qualify the school will provide a laptop.

“She (Skylar) is a good communicator,” LaTosha Harris said. “She had good teachers. She was very independent in working things out.” Some students go at a slower pace, “but either way the process can work.

“It’s very individualized, based on the child’s learning habits and nature.”

The recent graduate plans to study human and organizational development and communication studies, perhaps as a double-major. After graduation, she said she plans to work in public relations.

She chose Vanderbilt because of academics, she said. The weather in Nashville also was a factor, as was it being closer to home.

Students who wish to take the online route can be successful, she said.

“I think the biggest thing is you have to put yourself out there,” Skylar Harris said. “At first, it was a difficult environment. Once I got involved, it was easy.”