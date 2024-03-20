Blair's Western Wear closing in San Angelo, sales going on now

Blair's Western Wear is closing at the end of the month in San Angelo, and sales are going on now.

The local business posted on Facebook Tuesday that the family has decided to retire after over 30 years of business.

"We have enjoyed every moment of it," the post stated. "Thank you to everyone who has supported and shopped with us over the years, we greatly appreciate y’all."

The business at 4230 Sherwood Way will be having a retirement sale for 30% off everything in the store, excluding clearance items, through March.

