Blacksburg Town Council proposes putting speed cameras in school zones

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Blacksburg Town Council officially put an ordinance on the table Tuesday, May 14 to install speed cameras in school zones.

They’re set to hear public comment on the topic on June 11.

If Blacksburg approves the cameras, anyone caught driving 10 miles or more over the speed limit in an active school zone will face a $100 civil fine. That fine can be contested.

Councilman Liam Watson supports the ordinance.

“lt’s going to be really effective at slowing people down without over-fining them or straining our police officers,” he said.

Lee Ann Walton is on the Gilbert Linkous Elementary School PTO and has been walking her kids to school for seven years. She’s had her own close calls with fast drivers in school zones.

“Myself and my children have been almost hit and I’ve seen the crossing guard almost be hit as well on several occasions,” she said.

While she says the speeding is definitely a problem, she expects opposition to the cameras.

“There will be a lively debate around that, but I think just in general what we’d like to see as parents and walkers to school are just increased measures to improve the safe walkways to school. Things like increased signage, increased police presence,” she said.

