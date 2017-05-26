All Blacks coach Hansen says he will likely retire in 2019

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen says he is unlikely to continue in the role after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Hansen has been head coach since 2011, guiding New Zealand to victory at the 2015 World Cup, and was previously an assistant to Graham Henry from 2004 to the 2011 World Cup, which also won by the All Blacks.

In an interview Friday, Hansen said "without committing to it 100 percent, I can't see myself extending beyond the World Cup.

"I guess I am kind of arguing against myself but it will be eight years as head coach and eight years as assistant coach —16 years all up ... but top of the pyramid is my family and it will probably be time to give them more."