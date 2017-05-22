All Blacks assistant coaches re-sign through 2019 RWC

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks assistant coaches Ian Foster and Mike Cron have re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through the 2019 World Cup.

Coach Steve Hansen welcomed the news, which came only days after long-serving assistant Wayne Smith announced he will step down this year.

Hansen said Foster and Cron "continue to make invaluable contributions to the All Blacks and their respective roles in the team's success in recent years can't be underestimated."

Foster has been the All Blacks' attacking coach since 2012, and during his tenure the All Blacks have topped the international try-scoring table with 80 tries, almost double their nearest rival.

Hansen said Cron "has long been considered the guru of scrum and forward play."