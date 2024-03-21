'Blackout Slushies' to 'Super Dunk' Oreos: How to have a eclipse-themed feast before April 8th

In less than a month, several Americans will be able to witness one of the most stunning celestial events to take place: a total solar eclipse.

While Florida is not in the "path of totality," residents will still be able to experience and celebrate it.

When is the total solar eclipse in April 2024? What time will you see it in Florida?

The total solar eclipse will cross North America on Monday, April 8, 2024. The total eclipse will hit the coast of Mexico on April 8, about 11:07 a.m. PDT and leave the continental North America at 5:16 NDT.

The partial eclipse will begin first as the edge of the moon becomes visible, and then about an hour and 20 minutes later the totality will begin and last for three or four minutes before the sun begins to appear again.

Depending on what part of Florida you’re in, residents should start to see the eclipse beginning about 1:35 p.m. EDT on April 8, 2024, with the midpoint at 2:55 p.m.

Even though the eclipse is a still few weeks away, you also have to wait to enjoy the themed treats coming out. Here's what eclipsed-inspired drinks and food items you can grab before the solar event:

'Blackout Slush Float' at Sonic

The new Blackout Slush Float will be available nationwide at participating locations from March 25 to May 5, 2024.

Starting on March 25, you can grab a pair of free eclipse glasses with the purchase of a "Blackout Slush Float" at your local Sonic.

The "sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored," jet-black slushie topped with creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles represents "the temporary darkness from the solar eclipse," according to a press release. "The Blackout Slush Float will transport fans straight to outer space."

Sonic teamed up with former NASA astronaut and ISS commander Terry Virts for this drink. It will be available nationwide at participating locations from March 25 to May 5.

'Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie' at Smoothie King

Not a fan of floats? From now until April 8, Smoothie King is offering an Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie.

According to its description online, it has bananas, blueberries, apple-blueberry juice, white grape-lemon juice, protein, and blue spirulina.

'Space Dunk' Oreos

Oreo is encouraging fans to discover out-of-this-world playfulness via a new galaxy-inspired, limited-edition cookie and the chance for a fan to join the brand on an expedition to the edge of space.

Oreo announced a limited-edition line of Space Dunk cookies, filled with pink and blue marshmallow-flavored “cosmic crème” and popping candies to “create a supernova bursting sensation with every bite.”

The cookies have already landed and are being sold in supermarkets across the U.S.

If that's not enough, Oreo is also offering those a chance to win a trip to the edge of space via space tourism company Space Perspective. To enter, visit Liftoff.Oreo.com.

'Galaxy Syrup' by Torani's

Getting ahead of the trend, market developers announced back in November that "Galaxy Syrup" would serve as its 2024 "Flavor of the Year." What exactly does it taste like?

"Whether you add a dash to your iced coffee or happy-hour frozen cocktails, Galaxy is the enticing 2024 Flavor of the Year, blending succulent raspberry with complex notes of dark rum," its description writes.

'Punk Stargonaut' collection from Jeni's

Toss out that nasty astronaut ice cream and instead opt for some delicious pints.

The popular ice cream brand Jeni's is launching its brand new collection, Punk Stargonaut, on March 28. The collection includes four "out-of-this-world" flavors; Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom, Purple Star Born, and fan favorite Super Moon.

The "Today" show shared that customers at Jeni’s scoop shops can get a free topping of Space Dust, along with Jeni’s-branded 3D space glasses to observe the eclipse. The online collection will also include four pairs of Jeni’s-branded eclipse glasses.

According to Jeni's website, there are three scoop shops in Florida — Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Eclipse 2024: Here's 5 solar eclipse-themed snacks to grab beforehand