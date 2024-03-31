Blackmon, Jones star in 5-run fifth, lead Rockies over D-backs 9-4 for first win of season

Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar (14) celebrates with third baseman Elehuris Montero (44) and catcher Elias Diaz after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning during a baseball game, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) — Charlie Blackmon had two hits and two RBIs, Nolan Jones hit a two-run triple and the Colorado Rockies used a five-run fifth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Saturday night.

The Rockies earned their first win of the season after getting outscored 23-4 over the first two games.

Colorado trailed 3-2 heading into the fifth before their big rally. The first five Rockies reached base and all of them scored.

Blackmon brought home two runs on a double down the right-field line. Jones added two more with his triple — also into the right-field corner — and then Ryan McMahon's sacrifice fly scored Jones for the fifth run of the inning.

Ezequiel Tovar had a two-run homer in the second. Brenton Doyle added another two-run shot in the eighth.

Colorado's Austin Gomber threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs, six hits and three walks. Peter Lambert (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief.

The D-backs cut the Rockies' lead to 7-4 in the fifth on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s solo homer. The Cuban left fielder set a franchise record with a homer in each of the first three games of the season.

Eugenio Suárez also had a solo homer, his first as a member of the D-backs following an offseason trade from Seattle. Corbin Carroll reached base four times.

Tommy Henry (0-1) gave up five runs, hits and two walks over four innings.

The D-backs entered on an offensive roll, scoring 23 runs with 32 hits through two games. The 32 hits were the fifth-most for an MLB team through two games of a season since at least 1901.

Arizona stayed hot for a while on Saturday, jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first. But the team's bats finally cooled and the D-backs hit into four double plays that killed potential rallies in the fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth.

MAKING MOVES

The Rockies assigned shortstop Warming Bernabel outright to Double-A Hartford. The 21-year-old cleared waivers after he was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The D-backs send RHP Brandon Pfaadt to the mound on Sunday while the Rockies counter with RPH Ryan Feltner. It's the first start of the season for both plitchers.

___

