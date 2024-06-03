Blackburn pledges to block Senate business in wake of Trump conviction

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is pledging to block Senate business, mainly items dealing with White House initiatives. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Blaming President Joe Biden for the 34-count conviction of former President Donald Trump, Sen. Marsha Blackburn is pledging to block Senate business, mainly items dealing with White House initiatives.

Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, joined seven other senators in signing a letter accusing the Biden White House of making a “mockery of the rule of law” and altering the nation’s politics in “un-American ways” by orchestrating the judicial proceeding.

Trump was convicted last week on 34 counts of breaking New York business laws in connection with a $130,000 “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.“As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart,” the letter says. It is also signed by Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

The senators promised not to allow increases in non-security funding or a spending bill that funds “partisan lawfare.” They also said they would block political and judicial appointments as well as attempts to expedite Democratic bills unrelated to the American people’s safety.

Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, who is running against Blackburn this year, said Monday the pledge is “beneath the dignity” of a U.S. senator.







