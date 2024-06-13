Blackburn, Klobuchar bill would create a national human trafficking database

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn on Thursday introduced a new bipartisan bill that seeks to establish a national human trafficking database housed at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The database would compile state-level trafficking crime data, streamline connections with anti-trafficking and survivor support organizations, and create incentives for state law enforcement agencies to report data.

“Human trafficking prosecutions have skyrocketed in recent years, and the federal government must use every available tool to convict criminals that have not yet been identified in our communities,” Blackburn, R-Tennessee, said in a statement. “The National Human Trafficking Database Act would help combat this heinous crime by incentivizing states to identify the risks of human trafficking in their counties and track the number of prosecutions statewide.”

If passed by Congress and signed into law, the National Human Trafficking Database Act would create a public database housed on the FBI's website that includes a human trafficking risk assessment index score for each county in each participating state, names and services provided by anti-trafficking organizations in each county, and the total number of state-level human trafficking prosecutions.

The legislation would also establish a federal grant program to support agencies collecting and reporting trafficking data.

The proposed risk assessment index outlined in the bill is based on the success of a state-level data collection program in Tennessee facilitated by Belmont University’s Data Collaborative, together with the anti-trafficking group Engage Together.

Blackburn sponsored the bipartisan bill with U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota.

“We must do all we can to prevent human trafficking. This means making sure that we have the best data and tools available,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation will establish a national database to fill critical information gaps, help streamline collaboration between those fighting to end trafficking, and ultimately save lives.”

Last year, Blackburn and Klobuchar introduced legislation authorizing $50 million in new federal funding for grants to support state and local government and nonprofit efforts to stop smuggling and trafficking of women and girls across the U.S. border. The U.S. State Department has estimated that between 14,500 and 17,500 people are trafficked into the country each year.

According to a news release from Blackburn's office, the legislation introduced Thursday has been endorsed by a number of Tennessee-based organizations that work to fight human trafficking and serve trafficking survivors, including Nashville-based Thistle Farms, Ancora TN (previously EndSlavery Tennessee), Engage Together, and Memphis-based Restore Corps. It also has support from national organizations including Shared Hope International, National Child Protection Task Force, and Raven.

