Blackberry Hill: Gas work shuts Bristol road for 10 days

Wales & West Utilities said the Blackberry Hill work would ensure the gas network was 'fit for the future' [Google]

A busy city road has closed to traffic for 10 days because of "essential work" on gas supplies.

The project on Blackberry Hill in Stapleton, Bristol, is being carried out by the firm Wales & West Utilities Limited.

Approved by Bristol City Council, the project began just before Easter with a final section now due for completion.

The road is expected to fully reopen on 14 April.

Wales & West Utilities Programme Controller Simon Lee said: "We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future."

"We'll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum."

'This work is essential'

The company is upgrading gas flow supplies to heat and power local homes and businesses.

"While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Bristol," Mr Lee added.

"This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future."

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.