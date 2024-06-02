Black women-led town hall event to be held in Missouri

ST. LOUIS — A Black women-led event called “When Black Women Lead State Town Hall” is happening on June 2 at the brand-new Mount Missionary Baptist Church on West Florissant Avenue. The event will take place this afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of “When Black Women Lead” is to establish a direct platform for interaction among Black women voters, those who hold elected positions, and those who are vying for office in Missouri. Follow this link to register.

