Black women coalition celebrates 30 years of advocacy, honors Tennessee Tribune founder

As the Metropolitan Nashville Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. marks its 30th anniversary, I find myself reflecting on the journey we've taken and the path ahead.

Our chapter's inception was a testament to the foresight and dedication of visionary Black professional women like LaVonna Jackson, Janette McGowan, Mary Beth Crutchfield, and Susan Short Jones, our founding president. In March 1994, they laid the foundation for an organization dedicated to advocating for Black women and girls in Nashville.

Rooted in the mission of our national organization, we strive to promote leadership development and gender equity in health, education, and economic empowerment. With over 3,200 members across 63 chapters in 25 states, our vision is to see Black women and girls live in a world where socio-economic inequity does not exist.

This is why disparities for Black women and girls persist

Since our inception, our chapter has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at uplifting Black women and girls. Through programs, conferences, and partnerships, we've connected our community with leaders in healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. These efforts have not only improved the lives of those we serve but have had a positive ripple effect across our entire community.

Yet, despite our progress, challenges persist. Disparate maternal mortality rates, limited access to affordable housing, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities continue to hinder the advancement of Black women and girls in Nashville.

As we commemorate three decades of advocacy, we remain steadfast in our commitment to address these disparities. We are grateful for the support of our speakers and sponsors over the years, and we urge continued investment in our mission.

Sister For Sister conference will uplift members of the community

I invite you to join us at our 25th annual Sister For Sister Leadership Conference which will be held June 22, at Vanderbilt Student Life Center. With the theme "Elevating Excellence: The Next Level Blueprint," we are poised to build on past achievements and confront current challenges head-on. Our Women of Color Luncheon keynote speaker, Dr. Felicia Phillips, founder of the One Million Dreams Foundation and creator of MogulCon, a Black women’s business platform will present “Got To Be Real” a message of inspiration and empowerment.

Also, during this year's conference, we will honor Mrs. Rosetta Miller-Perry, founder of the Tennessee Tribune, and the brainchild for our Sister for Sister Conference with our inaugural Legacy Award. We will also recognize trailblazing women in education, healthcare, and finance, with our annual Susan Short Jones Emerging Leader Awards and raise funds for scholarships supporting Black women pursuing higher education.

Your support is crucial as we work towards a future where racial and gender disparities are a thing of the past. Together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive Nashville for all.

Janet Rachel

Janet Rachel is the current and 10th president of the Metropolitan Nashville Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Tribune founder honored by Black women coalition