Black voters say Trump's indictments don't win support, his suggesting it is offensive

In the past, former President Donald Trump and his campaign have suggested his legal troubles − several criminal indictments, a multimillion-dollar jury award against him, and now a conviction for falsifying business records of payments to an adult movie actress − could help him with Black voters who can relate to an unfair legal system.

Not so much, Black voters in Michigan say.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll of 500 randomly selected Black voters in Michigan from June 9-13, found 79% flatly disagree that Trump's criminal indictments have increased their support for him "because they see him as a fellow victim of discrimination and persecution in the justice system." Only 15% agreed, and 6% had no opinion.

Fifty-five percent of those asked said the statement was offensive, compared to 41% who did not.

"That is a laughable and derogatory and highly insulting statement by convicted felon former President Trump," said Lucell Trammer, 43, of West Bloomfield, who runs an information technology consulting business.

Trammer said he's never been convicted himself, but as an African-American man he is "well aware ... of the blatant mistreatment and inequities" in the justice system and law enforcement and suggested it's beyond belief Trump would try to use that to his benefit.

Trump has maintained throughout his various legal battles, including two with the Justice Department which has accused him of wrongly keeping classified documents in one and in the other charged him with wrongly trying to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden, that he has been the victim of a "witch hunt" orchestrated by Biden and other Democrats. "I’m being indicted for you, the American people. I’m being indicted for you, the Black population," Trump told an audience in South Carolina in February.

On May 31, he became the first former president to be convicted of a criminal charge in the hush-money trial. He has said he will appeal the verdict.

Black men were somewhat more likely to agree with the former president's assertion, with 18% saying his legal troubles do resonate with Black people and 76% disagreeing with the statement. Among Black women, only 12% agreed and 83% disagreed.

Mourice Windham, a 40-year-old forklift operator and truck driver who supports Trump, said he believes that the judicial system has been working to turn people against the former president and he sees a silver lining if Trump wins the White House for African Americans. "This is going to affect a lot of families in a good way," he said. "If he's being falsely accused, he's going to take into consideration where normal people are coming from." Windham said he expects a Trump administration to take steps to try to make the justice system more fair for Blacks.

Without question, most Black voters − 71% − believe the judicial system is unfair, compared to 22% who don't. A majority − 54% − said they personally knew someone who had been wrongly convicted.

Trump, most appeared to believe, isn't one of them. Nearly two-thirds, 64%, said his New York conviction made it less likely they would vote for him. Another 24% said it made no difference at all. Less than 10% said it made a vote for Trump more likely.

Fifty-one percent of the Black Michigan voters surveyed said, if it were up to them, they'd sentence him to jail time, compared to 20% who would impose a hefty fine, 13% who would give him probation, and 10% who would sentence him to community service.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Black voters say Trump's indictments don't rally their support