Black Smoke Rises From Fire at Warsaw Mall

Dozens of firefighters battled a large blaze that broke out at a shopping center in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday morning, May 12, local media reported.

The fire broke out at Marywilska 44 Shopping Center, which houses 1,400 shops, according to Gazeta Wyborcza. Approximately 80% of the mall was destroyed in the fire, the report said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, local media reported.

Footage filmed by X user @urtuirrt shows black smoke billowing from the blaze. Credit: @urtuirrt via Storyful