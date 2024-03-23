Black Restaurant Week returns to Houston on March 31

HOUSTON - It's almost time for one of the best times to be in Houston - it's Black Restaurant Week (BRW)!

From March 31 to April 14, Houstonians can enjoy food and drinks from local businesses as a way to support minority-owned culinary businesses celebrating African-American, African, and Caribbean flavors.

Black Restaurant Week in Houston is just one stop on the nationwide tour with other stops including Austin, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Canada, and more.

According to the James Beard Foundation’s 2023 Industry Report, 53% of culinary business owners experienced lowered profits this year and challenges around rising food and labor costs and Inconsistent consumer behavior.

Part of BRW's purpose is to bring attention to these businesses in their community to help with their financial growth.

This is the ninth year of Black Restaurant Week and their campaign circles back to "More Than Just a Week." The showcase began in Houston in 2016, founded by Warren Luckett, based in Atlanta, with managing partners Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson from Houston.

What began as a Houston food experience expanded to other cities where BRW businesses can get free marketing and PR services, make community members aware of the cuisine they offer, and share in the disparities faced by other minority-owned businesses.

Visit the Black Restaurant Week website to find out which restaurants will be participating.