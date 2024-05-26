Black plume of smoke visible in Fresno as fire erupts near an elementary school

Fire crews were battling a fire in Fresno County that started Saturday afternoon.

Black plume of smoke can be visible from miles away into Fresno.

North Central Fire, Fresno County and Fresno Fire were fighting the fire at a business across from Orange Center Elementary, located at Cherry Avenue, near Highway 41 and North Avenue.

The fire started just after 3 p.m.

Winds didn’t help matters as crews sprayed water onto pallets to prevent the blaze from spreading.

It’s unknown what caused the fire.

Nearby, Fresno Fire was battling a brush fire at Highway 41 and Jensen.

This story will be updated

Black smoke covers Cherry Avenue after a fire erupted at a business on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Firefighter sprays water onto pallets after a fire started in the back of a business in Fresno, California on Saturday, May 25. 2024.