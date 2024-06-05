Black Pepper Recalled Nationwide Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Consumers should throw away the recalled product or return it to their place of purchase immediately.

Check your spice cabinet—there is currently a nationwide recall on black pepper due to possible salmonella contamination, according to an announcement by the United States Food & Drug Administration.

The black pepper is being recalled by UBC Food Distributors and is sold under the brand name Baraka. The product comes in a 7-ounce plastic container with the UPC code 8 22514 26626 6 and an expiration date of January 2026, which is printed on the back of the label.

The potential for salmonella contamination was noted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) notified the FDA that a routine sample collected from the black pepper tested positive for salmonella.

Salmonella is a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness called salmonellosis, according to the FDA. Most people infected with salmonella begin to develop symptoms about 12 to 72 hours after coming into contact with the bacteria. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, which typically last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, but salmonella can be potentially life-threatening to children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.



While there have been no reported illnesses related to this recall to date, the FDA is urging consumers to throw away the product immediately or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 313-846-8117 Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



