'Black Panther' smashes past the $1 billion mark at the box office

Marvel’s “Black Panther” film has broken a number of records. But none may be greater than surpassing the $1 billion mark at the global box office. In just four weeks, “Black Panther” has become the first movie to do what critics said wasn’t possible — prove that black films can travel overseas and sell big.

A movie that celebrates the fictitious world of the African country of Wakanda features a predominantly black cast and a young black director in Ryan Coogler on just his third major film.

From the movie’s themes of self-liberation, power and so much more, it’s hard to neglect the similarities between the film to the Black Panther Party that was founded in Oakland, Calif., in 1966. Although the comic preceded the movement, both highlighted the power of people coming together for a common goal and bringing about instrumental action.

Young people led the Black Panther movement then, and young people are being inspired by Marvel’s “Black Panther” today to be the change they want to see in the world. As the great philosopher Sean Carter once said, “Men lie, women lie. The numbers don’t.”