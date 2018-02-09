Black Panther original script was "even more ambitious"

From Digital Spy

Black Panther has won over the critics and it'll be facing up to audiences nationwide from today (February 9).

The Marvel blockbuster is not your typical superhero movie, as director/co-writer Ryan Coogler steps outside the MCU mould to make a film with important political and social themes that puts black actors, actresses and stories at the centre.

Talking to Digital Spy on the red carpet for the movie's European premiere on Thursday (February 8), executive producers Nate Moore and Victoria Alonso admitted that the original script was actually more daring than the finished product.

"The original draft of the script was even more ambitious than the film, if you can believe it," Moore explained.

"It was really about, 'Hey, we have all this great material, how do we help [Ryan] focus it?' That was a big part of our pre-production process. It was really digging down to the bones of the story that needed to be told.

"Ryan and [co-writer] Joe Robert Cole are fantastic and they helped us get there really fast."

Alonso added: "The challenge is always, you put everything in the bag, and then you start [working out] what we have to leave behind.

"Not that you want to leave anything behind, but there are things that are essential, and things that would be nice to have. We took more than the essential, and we put it together."

Decide for yourselves whether Black Panther is ambitious enough when it releases today (February 9) in the UK and on February 16 in the US.

