Black Panther fans have another Soul Stone theory

From Digital Spy

Marvel fans are so desperate to figure out where the Soul Stone is that they're even looking at the music in Black Panther.

The sixth and final Infinity Stone will be unveiled in Avengers: Infinity War – and who knows, we might have already seen it – but one Black Panther fan has argued on Reddit that the Soul Stone was in the box office smash.

They point to the casino scene featuring T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) where we hear 'Pray for Me' by Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd playing, written for the Black Panther soundtrack.

Photo credit: Marvel Studios More

"The album was created specifically for the movie, and many songs were inspired by the film. This creates a paradox, as Kendrick Lamar clearly exists in the MCU and wrote the song 'Pray for Me'. However, he would have never wrote the song or the rest of the album, had it not been for the movie Black Panther," they outline.

Their conclusion is that in the MCU, both the movie Black Panther and the actual Black Panther exist or that "Kendrick Lamar and his album somehow exist out of time", bringing them to the bombshell conclusion: "Kendrick Lamar is the Soul Stone."

"This also offers up another paradox as 'Pray For Me' was released with the Black Panther film, which obviously came out in 2018, while the events of Black Panther take place in 2016, just after Civil War. Kendrick Lamar might also be a time traveler," one user added.

Technically, the Soul Stone does give its user control over souls and is able to send them to a dimension hidden inside it called 'Soul World', so Kendrick Lamar as a time-travelling Infinity Stone isn't completely against canon.

On the other hand, there's no way Kendrick Lamar is the Soul Stone. Sorry guys.

Avengers: Infinity War is released in UK cinemas on April 26 and US cinemas on April 27.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.

You Might Also Like