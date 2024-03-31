Black-necked grebe: RSPB hails record year for rare wetlands bird

Conservationists are celebrating a record year for a rare wetlands bird at a West Yorkshire nature park.

The RSPB said 2023 saw a surge in breeding pairs of Black-necked grebes, with 30% of the UK population living at St Aidan's Nature Park near Leeds.

Black-necked grebes are on the Birds of Conservation Concern's "amber" list - meaning moderate concern among experts.

The RSPB counted 18 breeding pairs at St Aidan's, with the charity hopeful of "good numbers" again this spring.

These pairs also fledged the joint second-highest count of chicks, with 12 in total, bringing hopes that numbers will increase in future.

In comparison, there were 12 pairs at the site in 2015 and 17 in 2021.

Conservationists at St Aidan's worked to carefully manage water levels and create new areas of shallow water and dense reeds to allow the grebes to feed and nest.

Black-necked grebes are one of the rarest breeding birds in the UK, the RSPB says, and are distinctive for their tufts of golden feathers and red eyes.

This time of year marks the species' breeding season when they start to perform a courtship dance.

This involves the male and female swimming in tandem, mirroring each other's movements, wagging heads and culminating in a "penguin dance" where they rise up out of the water breast to breast.

If the efforts to woo a mate are successful, the birds then build floating nests among reeds.

RSPB St Aidan's warden John Ingham said: "Black-necked grebes aren't just one of the rarest breeding birds in the UK - they are also one of the most beautiful.

"Unmistakable with that piercing red eye and golden ear tufts, at a distance, they may be quite unassuming with their diminutive size, but up close they are simply stunning.

"Based on the successful breeding season last year and mild winter, we would hope for good numbers of black-necked grebe again this spring at RSPB St Aidan's."

But he warned that the birds face many challenges such as loss of wetland habitats, extreme weather events caused by climate change, declines in small fish they rely on for feeding and the threat of diseases such as avian influenza.

Mr Ingham said: "These threats make our work to maintain the perfect habitat conditions for wildlife like black-necked grebes all the more important, especially if we are to enjoy the arrival of these beautiful birds at RSPB nature reserves for many years to come."

Visitors are urged to stick to paths to avoid disturbing the birds, especially during breeding season.

The UK population of black-necked grebes has averaged at around 54 pairs over the last five years.

They can be found throughout North America, Europe and Asia - but the UK is on the edge of their breeding range so the population in Britain is very small.

