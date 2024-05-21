Black Mountain man pleads guilty to 2018 rape of 15-year-old after forensic tech match DNA

ASHEVILLE — A Black Mountain man pleaded guilty and was sentenced May 20 in Buncombe County Superior Court after updated forensic software matched his DNA to a 2018 rape involving a 15-year-old victim.

David Brandon Wilson, 33, pleaded guilty to second degree forcible rape and was sentenced to 48-118 months, or at least four years, in prison by presiding Superior Court Judge Nathaniel Poovey, according to a press release from the District Attorney's Office. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, have no contact with the victim for the rest of his life, complete a sex offender evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations.

Buncombe County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to Lytle Cove Road Extension in reference to a sexual assault on June 30, 2018. Investigators were advised the victim was 15, according to the release. Wilson was 27 at the time.

The investigators "later determined that Wilson drove the victim in his truck, plied the victim with alcoholic beverages purchased from an ABC Liquor Store and flavored malt beverages purchased from Ingles Markets, and engaged in vaginal intercourse without the victim's consent," the release said.

Wilson demanded she keep the assault confidential, the release said, and the victim told law enforcement it took place on or near Highway 9 in Black Mountain.

To defend herself, the victim scratched Wilson with her fingernails during the sexual assault, according to the release. Witnesses who saw scratches on Wilson's arms at work after the incident provided statements to investigators.

Wilson was first arrested on July 13, 2018, and charged with indecent liberties with a child, statutory rape of a child and statutory sex offense with a child, according to his arrest report.

The Mountain Child Advocacy Center performed a child medical examination, but initial DNA testing conducted in 2018 yielded no match to the defendant. Samples were retested using STRmix forensic software, first available in late 2020, and a conclusive genetic match to Wilson was found.

"I thank investigators for performing a trauma-informed and collaborative investigation in concert with the Mountain Child Advocacy Center and am grateful that new technology relieved a courageous victim from testifying about private and traumatic events at a public trial. I wish her peace and healing," District Attorney Todd Williams said in the news release.

The victim was present and supported by her family at Wilson's sentencing and spoke to the court about the impact of these events on her. According to the release, she expressed approval of the plea agreement.

