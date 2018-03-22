Black Mirror season 5 is already filming

From Digital Spy

Netflix promised that Black Mirror would "be right back", but we're still surprised to learn how close we are to new episodes.

Just two weeks after Netflix formally commissioned a fifth season of Charlie Brooker's Emmy Award-winning show, the writer has confirmed that new instalments are already filming.

"Season five, we are filming one [episode] at the moment," he told the Radio Times. "We are about to start filming another one imminently. I'm writing the next one and then it gets a bit more foggy."

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 - Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

No official premiere date has been announced yet, but filming this early in the year indicates that Black Mirror's next run may arrive on Netflix before 2019 rolls around.

Netflix promised earlier in March that "the future will be brighter than ever" when Black Mirror returns. There's good reason for the streamer to be confident, since season four earned the best reviews in the show's history.

Photo credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The first talk of a potential fifth season came back in January, when executive producer Annabel Jones said she was very keen to share more of Charlie Brooker's bleak view of the future.

The fourth season of Black Mirror is streaming now on Netflix. Check out our reviews of all the season four episodes below:

