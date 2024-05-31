Black men sue American Airlines, alleging racial discrimination on Phoenix flight

Three Black men who were removed from a Jan. 5 American Airlines flight from Phoenix to New York City are suing the airline for race discrimination.

After the flight was boarded, a representative for the airline removed the three men − Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph and Xavier Veal − and five other Black men from the plane without explanation, according to the lawsuit, filed Wednesday, May 29, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

The lawsuit described the men's experience as "humiliating, degrading and deeply traumatizing."

"Our clients filed this lawsuit because they want to hold the airline accountable," Lauren Bateman, an attorney with the Public Citizen Litigation Group, said in a statement to The Arizona Republic.

"They paid for their tickets just like everyone else, and they had the right to expect the same treatment as everyone else − not to be singled out and humiliated simply because of the color of their skin."

Why 3 Black men are suing American Airlines alleging race discrimination

Jackson, Joseph and Veal were traveling to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from Burbank, Calif., with a connecting flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The men did not know each other before the flight and were not seated together.

The three of them, along with five other Black men, were removed from the flight without explanation. When the men left the plane and reached the jet bridge on their way to the gate to rebook, they realized all of the passengers removed from the flight were Black.

According to the lawsuit, the men learned they were ejected after a white male flight attendant complained about a passenger with body odor, even though no one accused them of having body odor. The flight attendant who allegedly made the complaint is not named in the lawsuit.

When one of the men told an American Airlines employee he felt they were singled out because they were Black, the representative said, "I agree, I agree," according to the lawsuit.

While waiting at the gate, Joseph told another airline employee he felt the flight attendant who made the complaint treated him differently because of his skin color, and the employee responded, "Correct. I do not disagree with you," according to the lawsuit.

American Airlines' statement on the racial discrimination lawsuit

American Airlines issued this statement on the incident and the lawsuit:

"We take all claims of discrimination very seriously and want our customers to have a positive experience when they choose to fly with us. Our teams are currently investigating the matter, as the claims do not reflect our core values or our purpose of caring for people."

American eventually let the men fly

American Airlines employees first told the eight men that they'd have to be rebooked on another flight, but were later told there were no other flights to JFK Airport that evening. Around that same time, the other passengers on Flight 832 were told there was a delay because of a concern about body odor.

After about an hour, American reversed course and allowed the men back on the plane. They agreed to reboard despite "significant misgivings and the humiliation of their initial removal from the flight" because they needed to return home, according to the lawsuit.

The flight took off around 5:09 p.m., about an hour later than scheduled.

Lawsuit alleges 'rude and discriminatory' behavior by American Airlines

Most of the men returned to their original seats. Joseph requested a different seat to avoid encountering the flight attendant who allegedly made the body odor complaint; the airline offered an Asian woman an upgrade to first class and reassigned Joseph to the woman's original seat in coach.

The lawsuit stated that Jackson and Veal were served by the flight attendant, and in each interaction the flight attendant behaved "in a rude and discriminatory manner." The men also said the predominantly white passengers on the flight "eyed them with anger and undue suspicion," blaming them for the flight delay.

Once the flight arrived at JFK Airport around 11:30 p.m., Jackson asked to speak with an American employee about the incident but his request was refused and he was rushed off the plane, according to the lawsuit. Despite being told he could speak to an American representative inside the terminal, there were no employees available as it was close to midnight.

No names of American employees the men said they spoke with are given in the lawsuit. When the men asked for their names, they refused their requests, the lawsuit alleges. One representative allegedly concealed her name tag.

We asked American Airlines if any action was taken against the flight attendant for the actions alleged in the lawsuit and whether he is still employed with the company. We will update this story with their response.

