Black Maternal Health Week spotlights challenges faced amid pregnancy

TechCrunch

NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from Portworx, a cloud-native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud-native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early-stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ experience to build another successful company.