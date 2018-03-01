Black Lightning season 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The CW's latest superhero show Black Lightning was a huge hit with us and critics everywhere praised it for being a fresh breath of air compared to other superhero efforts.

It's only early into its first season, but has made such an impression that fans are already excited to see what it can do in season two and beyond, especially when it comes to how it will fit within the Arrowverse.

Here's everything we know about the future of the show so far.

Black Lightning season 2 release date: When can we expect it?

The first season only landed on The CW in the US on January 16, 2018 and Netflix in the UK on January 23, 2018, with its 13-episode run expected to air uninterrupted.

So if the show gets a second season (and every other CW superhero show has), we can expect it to land around the same time in 2019.

Black Lightning season 2 cast: Who's coming back?

It entirely depends on who survives the first season, but Cress Williams will obviously be back as Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning, along with China Anne McClain and Nafessa Williams as his daughters Jennifer and Anissa Pierce.

The climax of the first episode already showcased Anissa's powers and she'll eventually become Thunder, while Jennifer will also develop powers eventually and become Lightning.

There are also likely returns for Marvin 'Krondon' Jones III as Tobias Whale, the villainous leader of The 100 gang, Damon Gupton as Jefferson's detective ally Henderson, James Remar as Jefferson's oldest friend Peter Gambi and Christine Adams as Jefferson's ex-wife Lynn Stewart.

Black Lightning season 2 spoilers: Will the show join the Arrowverse?

The show is already a bit different from its fellow CW superhero shows in the Arrowverse given that it starts with Jefferson retired, only to have to become Black Lightning again to protect his daughters and the neighbourhood.

Last summer, The CW boss Mark Pedowitz ruled out a crossover into the Arrowverse anytime soon, even if he's still open to it. "Black Lightning, at this time, is not part of the Arrowverse. It is a separate situation," he outlined.

However, McClain remains hopeful and says the show's Arrowverse position "could very well change". "I love all of the other DC shows. I feel like Arrow is very dark and that's very similar to our show, so I would love to see them cross over, and also I just love The Flash, I love Grant [Gustin], so that would be cool too," she enthused.

Given her background in music, she even has an idea for what the crossover could be: "We could do another musical episode! Fingers crossed on that. I would love to do that."

Co-executive producer Salim Akil is less confident that Black Lightning will ever cross over to the Arrowverse. "I say this with all due respect, but they're not really relevant to the show that we're doing," he explained at the TCA press tour.