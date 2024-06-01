Black Homicides in rural Louisiana are mirroring homicides in cities

Over the years I have spoken in this spot about Black-on-Black crime, and how it is a scourge on Black communities and families. It seems to be getting worse, and now it is infecting rural communities all over the state of Louisiana. There is no getting away from the fact that there is no safe harbor from the epidemic of Blacks killing each other.

I have heard people say that if it were not for the Black-on-Black homicides in Shreveport and other cities in Louisiana, the homicide rate would be at record lows. Truth be told, those people are right. Recently, on KTBS, the first several minutes was a parade of young black men who had either killed someone or had been killed themselves. It is the same in almost every major city in Louisiana, and now it is becoming true in rural neighborhoods across the state.

Per capita, New Orleans is the number one city for homicides in the country, and almost all of the homicides are done by young black men to other young black men. It is a statistic that should alarm us all. This says that whatever we are doing as a state, isn’t working. In fact, it is getting progressively worse. This year in Shreveport, at least one Black person a week dies from homicide, and more times than not, it is a young Black man or woman, who is under the age of 20.

The killing fields have continued in Shreveport unabated, and it is the same old story. Now, these acts of violence are playing out in rural parishes around the state. The scroll across the television screens of young black faces who look like me and my sons is never ending. As I said earlier, the faces of young Black men on the news are a constant.

There were no faces of young white teenagers killing one of their associates. There were no faces of a young Hispanics who had killed or shot one of their associates. There were no faces of young Asians who had killed one of their friends.

No, the only faces were Black ones, and that is just a sad fact. If it was not for Black killings in Shreveport, there would not be very many at all. That is hard to understand, but it is a fact that many of us know, and don’t dare talk about openly, but we should talk about it. We should be troubled by it. And yes, we should collectively be trying to come up with some solutions that work.

There have been twenty-eight killings in Shreveport so far this year, and almost all the victims have been Black. It is a sad commentary, and I know people are tired of it, and I know they are tired of me talking about it, but somebody must talk about it, and somebody must do something about it. The question is who?

Sadly, there has been a surge in rural homicides, and just like in the cities, it is Black on Black, with most of the victims being Black, and most of the perpetrators being Black. In my hometown of Ruston, a fourteen-year-old young Black boy was killed this past weekend, and an eighteen-year-old Black girl was killed a few days later. That never used to happen in Ruston---never.

Lincoln Parish is a rural parish, and Ruston is the seat of Lincoln Parish. In rural parishes like Washington Parish and St. Landry Parish, the numbers are staggering. Washington Parish went from three homicides in 2015 to twenty-one in 2020. St. Landry Parish went from seven in 2015 to sixteen in 2020. That is an explosion in homicides, and almost all of them are Black on Black.

I know that part of the problem is that there are too many of these young people who are lacking fathers in the home, but that should not be an excuse. There are many children being raised in single parent homes that don’t engage in this behavior. So, it is more than that. It is the culture. It is the fact that guns are readily available to these young people, and they are using them.

Many of them are looking for attention from their peers, and the way they to get that attention is to get a gun, and flash it, and sadly, often use it. They get into petty arguments and feel disrespected and slighted. Many of them have no capacity to deescalate the situation because they have never been taught to cool down and take a breath and think before they act.

But it all starts at home. These young men need grown men to show them what being a man is all about. If that is not a part of their lives, they become lost boys who have never had an authority figure to help them through the difficult times of adolescence.

The Black homicide victim rate is nearly four times the national victim rate, and almost seven times the white homicide victim rate. The facts are clear. We have a black homicide gun problem, and too many Black people are being killed by other Black people.

These young black men have access to guns on demand, and they are willing to use them. I have spoken and written about black-on-black violence for years, and I have also sat in many forums on crime and spoken to many public officials about the problem of violence in black communities. They are all looking for answers.

I am often asked, why do I write about this issue, and my answer is that somebody must talk about it, and maybe talking about it will cause the powers that be to do something about it. For me, the fact that black on black homicides are now happening in our rural neighborhoods is very troubling. Real conversations must be had. And that’s my take. smithpren@aol.com

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Black Homicides in rural Louisiana are mirroring homicides in cities