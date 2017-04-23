Black Holes Are Bigger Than You Thought

Photo: Quora

This is a comparison of the Sun’s diameter versus the diameter of Earth.

The sun in itself has enough space to fit snugly 1.3 million planets the same size of Earth within its scorching envelope -- that’s pretty big, considering the fact that we humans already consider the distance from England to Los Angeles an immense distance.

In order to turn the Sun into a black hole, you must compress all of the matter you see in the flaming ball of plasma above into a certain size -- which is called the Schwarzschild’s radius, or Gravitation radius.

(Extremely simple. You just multiply by two the gravitational constant G (6,674 * 10^-11), then multiply it with the object’s mass divide by the speed of light (299, 792, 458 m/s) squared.)

The concept of this term is pretty simple: If you compress a given sphere into its Schwarzschild’s radius, the escape velocity from the surface of the sphere would be equal with the speed of light -- therefore, forming what we all know as a black hole.

If you were to compress the Sun into its Schwarzschild’s radius, it will be a ball with a diameter of 3 kilometers.

And if you try to compress Earth, you’ll have a black hole the diameter of 9mm.

About this small.

Now meet S5 0014+81.

It’s the largest black hole ever discovered and is heavier than our Sun by 40 billion times (40, 000, 000, 000) in the last observation.

If you plug in the equation above, you’ll find that this black hole has a Schwarzschild radius of about… 119 billion kilometers, along with a said diameter of about 236,39 billion km.

To give you a better perspective:

