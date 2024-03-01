Black History Month

TechCrunch

For its public domain theme night, the minor league baseball team will wear jerseys made entirely of iconic images that are no longer protected by copyright: Van Gogh's "Starry Night," King Kong, and the earliest depiction of Mickey Mouse from the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie." "Steamboat Willie" entered the public domain when the clock struck midnight to ring in 2024, marking the first time that any version of Mickey Mouse has been set free from the litigious grasp of Disney.