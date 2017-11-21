Black Friday Subscription Box Deals That'll Make Gifting A Cinch

If you thought Black Friday was reserved for laptop deals, discount Apple products and clothing sales, think again.
Subscription boxes are gifts that (literally) keep on giving, so make the holidays easier on yourself by putting the planning, curating and packaging of gift boxes in someone else’s hands. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, kids or someone else, there’s a subscription box out there for them.
We’ve sorted through the sales clutter to find some of our favorite subscription box deals happening this Black Friday. Take a look below, and be sure to check back as we’ll be updating our list as deals become available:
1 TheraBox - 20% off
Starts at $35/month. Each box includes 5 to 7 organic self-care wellness items and a happiness-boosting activities to reduce stress. Get 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIYAY at checkout.
2 Rocksbox - first month free
From Friday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 27, first-time customers can use the code GIFTYOURSELF for their first month free and well as a $25 credit.
3 Orglamix Beauty - 25% off
Starts at $30/month. Get vegan and cruelty-free beauty products that promote natural beauty. Get 25 percent off with code FRIDAY at checkout.
4 Rent The Runway
On Black Friday, RTR shoppers can get 25 percent off orders over $100. This includes any RTR Reserve orders over $100 and the first month of Unlimited (normally $160/month).
5 The Bookish Box - 20% off
Starts at $18/month. A book box curated with bookish women in mind. Each box contains your choice of YA or adult novel and 3 to 5 literary goodies. Get 20 percent off with code BLKFRI at checkout.
6 Creation Crate - 50% off
Starts at $30/month. If your kid likes LEGOs, puzzles and building things, they'll enjoy how Creation Crates delivers monthly projects to teach them how to build electronics. Recommended for ages 12+. Get 50 percent off first box with code BF50 at checkout.
7 Feeling Fab - 25% off
Starts at $29/month. Get 5 to 6 cruelty-free, non-toxic and non-GMO products that promote holistic body-care routines like organic treats and yoga and meditation accessories. Get 25 percent off with code FAB25 at checkout.
8 Wickbox - $10 off
Starts at $30/month. Get a luxurious new candle each month. You fill out a scent profile, Wickbox takes care of the rest. Get $10 off your first box + 50 percent off add-on items with code CYBERCRATE.
9 Bilingual Box - 15% off
Starts at $40/month. Each box is packed with learning materials in Spanish and English, and includes 4 to 6 educational materials like books, lessons and activities. Get 15 percent off with code THANKS15 at checkout.
10 Birchbox - 10% off
Get 10 percent off for orders $30 or more, 15 percent off for orders $50 or more, and 25 percent off for orders $75 or more on everything at Birchbox, including full-size products, limited-edition boxes and kits, and subscriptions.
11 Stick In A Box - 25% off
Starts at $15/month. Get premium beef jerky every month. Coose from 3 different subscription option for up to 21 delicious jerky products every month. Get 25% off any subscription for life with code HAPPYJERKY.
12 Bookroo - 25% off
Starts at $18/month. Each month, get a box of books designed to get kids excited about reading. Choose from 3 board books or 2 picture books. Plus, each book is wrapped like a present (which the little ones will love). Get 25 percent off with code BF2017 at checkout.
13 BookCase.Club - 50% off
Starts at $10/month. Each box includes 2 hand-picked books each month with an average value over $40. Get 50 percent off with code FRIDAYREADS at checkout.
14 Bombay & Cedar - 20% off
Starts at $46/month. Each box includes 6 to 7 luxury aromatherapy, beauty wellness and lifestyle products that are vegan, cruelty-free and healthy. Get 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout.
15 Say It With A Sock 20% off
Starts at $12/month. Get fun, quirky brand name and high-quality socks each month. Get 20 percent off with code CYBERWEEK20 at checkout.
16 Benevolent Beauty Box - 20% off
Starts at $18/month. Each box includes 4 to 7 full sized cruelty-free beauty products customized for your beauty profile. Get 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.
17 Coffee Crate - 20% off
Starts at $30/month. Every Coffee Crate includes three 4-oz. bags of whole-bean coffee from North Carolina, plus an edible treat to enjoy with your coffee. Get 20% off with code BLACKCOFFEEBLACKFRIDAY.
18 Spirit Trading Company - 25% off
Starts at $45/month. Each box includes 5 to 7 items like spirit crystals, aromatherapy, bath salts and other "free spirit" gifts. Get 25 percent off first month with code SPIRITED25 at checkout.
19 Bubbles & Books - 23% off
Starts at $24/month. Each box contains one romance novel, one artisan soap and 2 to 3 other book or bath related goodies. Get 23 percent off with code SOAKER at checkout.
20 Sports Box Co. - 20% off
Starts at $30/month. Each month, get a box of training tools and accessories and gear. Choose between baseball, softball, basketball, football or hockey. The age and skill level of each recipient is customized for each box. Get 20 percent off your first month with code BF20 at checkout.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.