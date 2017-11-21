Black Friday Subscription Box Deals That'll Make Gifting A Cinch

If you thought Black Friday was reserved for laptop deals, discount Apple products and clothing sales, think again.

Subscription boxes are gifts that (literally) keep on giving, so make the holidays easier on yourself by putting the planning, curating and packaging of gift boxes in someone else’s hands. Whether you’re shopping for men, women, kids or someone else, there’s a subscription box out there for them.

We’ve sorted through the sales clutter to find some of our favorite subscription box deals happening this Black Friday. Take a look below, and be sure to check back as we’ll be updating our list as deals become available:

1 TheraBox - 20% off

(CrateJoy) More

Starts at $35/month. Each box includes 5 to 7 organic self-care wellness items and a happiness-boosting activities to reduce stress. Get 20 percent off with code BLACKFRIYAY at checkout.

2 Rocksbox - first month free

(Rocksbox) More

From Friday, Nov. 24 to Monday, Nov. 27, first-time customers can use the code GIFTYOURSELF for their first month free and well as a $25 credit.

3 Orglamix Beauty - 25% off

(CrateJoy) More

Starts at $30/month. Get vegan and cruelty-free beauty products that promote natural beauty. Get 25 percent off with code FRIDAY at checkout.

4 Rent The Runway