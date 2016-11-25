Black Friday 2016: $99 Off On New MacBook Pro

Retailers are offering discounts on the whole range of MacBook devices, while the company is holding its own one-day sale as well.

Leading retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have rolled out attractive discounts on Apple products, including the MacBook range of devices, as Black Friday sales go live.

MacBook Pro 2016 models, both with and without the Touch Bar, are on discount. On eBay, Electronics Valley is offering a $99 discount on the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar (2.9 GHz/8GB/256GB) — it will now cost $1,699 including shipping charges.

The entry level 13-inch MacBook Pro 2016 is also available at Amazon and Best Buy at a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $1,399. B&H is providing a $300 discount on the 2015, 15-inch, 512GB MacBook Pro, for the price of $2,199.

Best Buy is offering a $200 discount on the 13-inch MacBook Air 2015 — the 128GB model for $799 and the 256GB model for $999. The older 2013, 13-inch, 128GB model (refurbished) is available at eBay for $399 ($500 off). The 12-inch 256GB MacBook 2015 (refurbished) is available at $869 on eBay ($430 off) while the unused version is available at Newegg for $1,198 ($200 off).

Other Black Friday deals on the MacBook Pro 2015 include:

13-inch, 128GB model at $1,149 ($150 off) — B&H

13-inch, 256GB model at $1,249 ($250 off) — B&H

15-inch, 128GB model at $1,799 ($200 off) — Best Buy

15-inch, 256GB model at $1,099 ($200 off) — Best Buy

