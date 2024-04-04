Black elected officials criticize Akron mayor's refusal to pause police chief search

The Black Elected Officials of Summit County are dissatisfied with Akron Mayor Shammas Malik's response to the group's concerns surrounding the police chief search and now they're seeking community input.

In a letter issued to Akron residents Wednesday night, the group said it's "displeased" with the way the mayor responded to their concerns, including his refusal to pause the search for a new police chief and deputy chief.

The Black elected officials said they are planning a community forum with the NAACP and Freedom BLOC at a time and date to be announced.

"The police department and its leadership are of critical importance to the advancement of our city," the officials wrote in their letter, signed by Black Elected Officials of Summit County Vice President Tavia Galonski, Summit County's clerk of courts. "Action is needed now and simply asking us to wait until next time is unacceptable."

Malik has said the city can't hire from outside because of a state law prohibiting external candidates from filling vacancies above entry-level positions in city safety forces. A public official who hires in violation of the rule can be removed from office as a consequence, Malik said.

"Our city charter could trump that state law," Malik said, "however, our city charter states that promotions should occur internally 'whenever practicable.'"

In a letter issued Wednesday evening, shortly after the mayor's response to the Black elected officials' original letter, the group disagreed: "The mayor has full authority through the charter to hire/appoint the police chief. This is not a promotion. The fact that neither the chief or deputy chief searches will be paused to allow diverse officers to be considered for leadership at the highest levels is troubling and unsettling. After the public's resounding message with the successful passage of Issue 10, it is not lost on us that the community continues to demand systemic change now."

The group said it will soon announce details about the community forum, the purpose of which is to gather direct feedback from the community about its thoughts on the issue.

The Black elected officials have invited the mayor to the forum, again urging him to pause the search until a diverse pool of applicants can be considered, reiterating its original request issued last week.

"We are still urging the Mayor to pause this search until we can cast the widest net possible for the highest ranks of the Akron Police Department," the group wrote.

The mayor's response ignored the Black elected officials' concerns, satisfying none of its questions and raising new ones, the letter said.

Among the concerns raised by the group is the fact that under the search's current parameters, a minority candidates cannot be considered for the role of police chief.

The only people eligible to apply were deputy chiefs and captains. If multiple deputy chiefs applied, no captains could be considered.

The city confirmed that both deputy chiefs have applied, removing the opportunity to hire a minority candidate as chief.

One solution to the problem could be a charter amendment put on the ballot in November that would supersede the state law prohibiting outside hires, something that Malik has said he is committing to pursuing.

"We do need to amend the charter," wrote the Black elected officials wrote, "however, that is not enough if it does not follow a pause on one of the leadership searches. This requires immediate action and cannot be ignored."

The Beacon Journal has reached out to the mayor's office for comment.

Contact reporter Derek Kreider at DKreider@Gannett.com or 330-541-9413

