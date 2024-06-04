A Black community in New Hanover County receives a historic marker

A marker three years in the making was recently unveiled.

The unveiling of the Seabreeze historic highway marker was held Friday. The sign is on Carolina Beach Road not far from Snow's Cut Bridge.

Derrick C. Jones, a retired educator and researcher of Negro League baseball, has worked to get a historic highway marker and ceremony for the Seabreeze community. The Wilmington native, now living in Virginia Beach, Virginia, has family ties to the area.

Seabreeze, located north of Carolina Beach, was a resort for Black people. Residents and visitors were served by Freeman Beach, one of two North Carolina beaches serving Black residents.

The unveiling of Seabreeze historical highway marker was held Friday, May 31. 2024.

Rhonda Bellamy, whose family is from Wilmington, hosted the event.

According to historians, the neighborhood's name probably came from fishermen cooling off from the heat after working on the Atlantic Ocean. The resort was developed by Alexander Freeman, a free black man born in 1788, who purchased property in the 1800s at the Federal Point Township, a peninsula separating the ocean and the Cape Fear River. The land was passed on to his children and grandchildren.

Descendants of the Freeman family, the Seabreeze and Carolina Beach communities were at the ceremony. Representatives from New Hanover County and the city of Wilmington were also on hand for the unveiling.

