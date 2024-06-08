Black bear wandering around Ocala, police said

The Ocala Police Department said a black bear is wandering around the Woodfield neighborhood.

Florida Fish and Wildlife is working to trap the bear.

Authorities said that if you see the bear, do not approach it, as this could scare the bear and cause it to avoid any traps.

Police are also urging people to remove bird feeders and secure trash bins.

If you see the bear, immediately report it to the FCW at 888-404-3922.

