Black bear spotted near Olde Colonial Greene in Doylestown Friday

A black bear was spotted roaming near the Olde Colonial Greene neighborhood of Doylestown Township around 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Two posts on the Doylestown Facebook group page reported seeing a black bear running across Limekiln Road, near state Route 611.

A video posted by Doylestown resident Jeremy Deppeler caught the bear running through his yard in Shady View Circle not long after.

Deppeler said he saw the posts on Facebook about the bear and went outside at about 10:20 this morning to see if he could spot it.

It was about that time he heard rustling of what he at first thought might be his cats running through a bush, until the black bear emerged and trotted through his yard.

His first thought was to "get the phone, shoot a video and then get back inside," and then called the Dolyestown police to inform them of the sighting.

"My 8-year-old son was just saying 'we don't get any cool wildlife around here.'" Deppeler remarked. "Can't say that anymore."

Friday's sighting is the latest among several recent bear encounters reported over the past month.

Black bear sightings are not uncommon in southeastern Pennsylvania between April and June, when mating season happens.

On April 30, a black bear was spotted in Upper Makefield in Bucks County. Most recently, a bear was spotted in Solebury on May 20 near Peace Valley Park.

Doylestown Township police said they have received a few calls and have an officer out now looking for the bear. Anyone spotting the bear can call the nonemergency number at 215-348-4200.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Black bear spotted passing through yard in Doylestown Friday