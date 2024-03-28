BJ's Wholesale Club recalls about 90,000 tiki torches due to burn hazard

BJ's Wholesale Club is recalling about 90,000 Berkley Jensen citronella tiki torches because they pose a burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The tiki torch top can break open and fall off while lit. The tiki torches are 5 inches wide and 72 inches high or 6 inches wide and 72 inches high on a wrought iron stake. The torches were sold with copper-plated, nickel-plated, black or gray torch tops with a fiberglass wick.

The torches were sold exclusively at BJ's Wholesale Club locations nationwide and online at bjs.com from January 2015 through November 2023 for about $13.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tiki torches and contact BJ's Wholesale Club for a full refund. Consumers should destroy and dispose of or return the tiki torches — with the fuel reservoir empty — to BJ's Wholesale Club to receive a refund.

High-powered magnets recalled

Stateside Bead Supply is recalling about 450 high-powered magnetic beads.

The magnetic beads violate the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted.

When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

This recall involves 5mm Magnetic Beads high power AAA Grade, which are small, spherical, loose and separable magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The recalled magnetic beads high power 5mm AAA Grade were sold as a strand in a clear, plastic bag. Stateside Bead Supply is printed on a label on the clear plastic bag packaging. The magnetic beads are gunmetal gray.

The magnets were sold online at statesidebeadsupply.com from November 2022 through June 2023 for between $7 and $9.

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic beads, take them away from children and contact Stateside Bead Supply to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund.

