Bjerregaard leads Portugal Masters by 1 after 3rd round

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark led the Portugal Masters by one shot after carding a 3-under-par 68 in the third round on Saturday.

Bjerregaard made birdies on the third, fifth, and 10th holes. Then, after stumbling with two bogeys, he rebounded with birdies on the 15th and 17th to finish strong. He's at 14-under 199 overall.

Bjerregaard is seeking his first win on the European Tour. He recorded four top-five finishes in 2015, but has been erratic since.

"It's been a rough year for me so to be in contention again feels really good," he said. "I've been seeing my game go in the right direction the last month or so. I'm in a place where I'm still building confidence but it feels good. This is what we play for, this is where I want to be. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

George Coetzee (67) is one shot behind, followed by overnight leader Nino Bertasio (71), Eddie Pepperell (68) and Marc Warren (70), who were all two strokes back at 12 under.

Another six golfers were three shots off the pace.