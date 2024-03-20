Bizzarro touts House bipartisanship, action, counters 'cut-and-paste junk mail' attack ads

Since the people of Pennsylvania voted House Democrats into the majority, we have delivered for working people. We've passed more than 225 bills to help people — and most of those bills passed with Republican support because, at the end of the day, those Republicans, in my opinion, are more concerned about helping people back home than appealing to a Pennsylvania billionaire donor looking to influence our elections.

We delivered change — H.B.1300 increased the child care and dependent care tax credit for workers and working families — putting more money back in your pocket and making sure you have peace of mind your kids are taken care of while you're on the job.

In the House, we also voted to raise the wage for more than a million people which would grow local economies for millions more (H.B. 1500). We passed legislation to protect patients and overworked nurses in Pennsylvania hospitals (H.B. 106). We passed cyber charter reform to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars a year (H.B. 1422). We fairly funded Pennsylvania schools to try to take some of the tax burden off property owners (H.B. 1300, H.B. 301 and S.B. 843). We passed legislation to strengthen workers' rights to organize (H.B. 950).

House Dems are pragmatic. We ended the House GOP custom of advancing primarily only the majority party's bills. The safe staffing bill proved Democrats will work with Republican bill authors to change lives for the better.

But the Senate won't even bring these bills up for a simple yes-or-no vote.

I can't tell you why the Senate refuses to vote on a bill that would save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars in cyber charter reform. But I can tell you, that the same billionaire, Jeffrey Yass, whose spouse founded a charter school, is funneling millions into a political action committee that supports vouchers — and at least $250,000 of those contributions supported the campaign of the Senate majority leader, as reported by transparencyUSA.org and documented by Pennsylvania Department of State campaign finance reports.

Beyond House legislation, we're getting stuff done right here at home. My team helped deliver more than 20,000 services for people in 2023. We even helped people from 60 other counties who reached out to us. We don't care where you live or what your personal politics might be, if we can help you — we do. If an issue needs to be exposed, we find the experts to talk about it. Meanwhile, the committee I chair, the House Majority Policy Committee, traveled across the state hosting more than 50 events.

All of these facts are why I believe the Commonwealth Leaders Fund, an entity heavily backed by political action committees funded by Pennsylvania billionaire Yass, is investing to flood your mailbox, inbox and TV with political attacks. In my view, it's cut-and-paste junk mail with the same tired slogans and sloppy fake photos. Quality companies don't resort to blanketing the region with spam to build their base, and the same holds true for the best public servants.

As multiple media outlets, including The Washington Post, SpotlightPA, and ProPublica, have reported, this billionaire has donated millions to influence your elections. According to a recent NY Post story, it is estimated he has funneled more than $100 million to politicians and political action committees, some of which work to make sure for-profit schools get an even bigger cut of your tax dollars. Under the Pennsylvania GOP's plan, your tax money could go to schools like the charter school this billionaire's wife founded instead of paving our roads or supporting local businesses creating jobs.

This billionaire supports anti-abortion politicians, who proudly and publicly stand against a women's right to choose.

Eyes on the Ties, the online news site of Public Accountability Initiative and LittleSis, reports his money flows to organizations that support: keeping your wages low through anti-union legislation; banning abortion; cutting protections for clean air; cutting taxes so massive corporations pay less — not their fair share — and those seeking to influence how our history is taught in schools. That's who he supports financially. That tells me something about who he is.

You certainly don't have to believe me, after all, I've only lived here and worked for the people of Erie my whole life. I stand behind my name and my work ethic. I stand for supporting education, workers, families, small businesses, seniors and veterans, because I believe that still means something. And I think that support is important to the people of Pennsylvania and the future of our commonwealth.

Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, of Millcreek Township, is a Democrat representing Pennsylvania's 3rd Legislative District, which covers Millcreek and Fairview townships. He is Chairman of the state House Majority Policy Committee and has served in the House since 2013. He is seeking re-election and also seeking the Democratic nomination in the race for Pennsylvania treasurer.

